Bruce G. Doss age 65 of Trussville, Alabama went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday March 20, 2020. Spending time with his family was always the most important thing. Grandsons Barrett and Ryker were the joys of his life and he valued being able to spend time and teach them many lessons. He cherished his many friendships and was always willing to lend a hand. He was a member of Central Baptist Church Argo, AL. He was a volunteer firefighter/Medic with Trussville Volunteer Fire Department. He held many titles and received many honors such as FireFighter and Medic of the Year. The Christmas for Kids Program gave him many years of joy playing Santa, visiting the Trussville Nursing Home, and providing for many families. He retired from the East Jefferson Fire Department as Fire Chief in 2006. He took pride in his job as a first responder and encouraged many young people in their career paths over the years. He was also the owner and operator of 10-100 Electronics INC for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Linas and Sara Doss and Brother Brad Doss. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 44 years Brenda Garner Doss, daughter Amber Lee Doss, son Michael B. Doss (Andrea Smith Doss) and grandsons Barrett and Ryker Doss. He was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and will be deeply missed. Services were at Jefferson Memorial Trussville, AL Wednesday March 25, 2020. There was a limit to 10 people in the Chapel at a time. Family graveside followed.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 25, 2020