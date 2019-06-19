Mr. Bryan Wade Trammell, 55, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on June 10, 2019 in Birmingham. Wade was a member of the National Hot Rod Association, the National Mustang Racing Association, the National Muscle Car Association and the International Hot Rod Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Sue Campbell Trammell and Millard Trammell; and a sister, Vicky Trammell Phillips. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Trammell; daughters, Jennifer Trammell Gaston(Marty), Brandie Davis Poe, Mariah Davis and Zoey Wright; sons, Brandon Trammell (Adrianna) and Seth Davis; grandchildren, Luke Poe, Dawson Poe, Kellanee Gaston and Myleigh Davis; sisters, Debra Trammell and Pam Trammell Buff (Roy); brothers, Millard "Rouster" Trammell, Jr. and Dennis "Dink" Trammell (Pat). The funeral service was held at 3:00 pm on Thursday June 13, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Doug Ford and the Rev. Edwin Talley officiating. Interment followed at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 19, 2019