Bulah G. (McCracken) Cureton age 89 passed away March 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband; David Cureton, son; Richard Cureton, parents, 2 sisters and 5 brothers. She is survived by her brothers; George McCracken, Foy Lee McCracken (Janie) and James McCracken. Grandchildren; Tina Stephens, Sabrina Williams, Christopher Cureton and Samantha Zabloudil. Great Grandchildren; Timothy, Andrew, Tristan, Jayleen and Audrina. Great Great Grandchildren; Ashton and Alaina. Funeral services were held Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home - Leeds at 11:00 AM with burial at Bethel Cemetery.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 18, 2020