Carl Lanier Ware, age 101 of Odenville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on 26 Sept 2020. He would have been 102 on 1 Nov. Carl was preceded by his parents Edward and Eliza Hurst, sister Thelma Barton, brother Edwin, wife Virginia Ware, son Butch Ware, granddaughter Leisa Howard. Carl is survived by daughter and special son-in-law Ann & Paul Coupland, granddaughters Audrey (Marshall), Johnson, Jennifer (Brien) Keith and great grandchildren Kyle Howard, Dylan Howard and Amelia Johnson. Step grandchildren Tony Coupland, Matt (Angie) Coupland and Brandi (Robin) Keenum, along with 7 step great grandchildren. Carl was a graduate of St. Clair County High School and drove the school bus during his junior and senior year. He loved to reminisce of his fishing and water-skiing days at Sportsman's Lake. Carl was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Third Army, European Theater during WWII. He was a Combat Engineer, attached to the 159th Combat Engineers, Company E, and completed his tour as a Staff Sergeant. While in Germany, Carl had the honor of meeting his Commander, General George S. Patton. Carl earned five battle stars for participation in five campaigns: Normandy, Northern France, Central Europe, The Ardenes "Battle of the Bulge" and The Rhineland. He earned the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with one silver star, American Campaign Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. Carl retired as a welder from Chicago Bridge and Iron Company after a 35-year career. After retirement, he enjoyed time with his family, farming, raising cattle and traveling. Furthermore, he was a life member of National Society Sons of the American Revolution, Etowah Chapter; he was a mason and life member of the Dolcito Lodge #596 F. & A.M; First Families of Alabama. Pall bearers: Kyle Howard, Maurice "Brother" Honeycutt, Jack Gilchrist, Wayne Thomas, Jimmy Byers, Willie Davis and Marshall Johnson. Funeral services were conducted by family friend, Rev. Edward Moseley with burial at Liberty Cemetery on Saturday, October 3, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM. Carl was a blessing to his family, he was truly loved, lived a great and joyful life and he will be missed. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in Carl's memory to Gideons International, Disabled American Veterans, Shriner's Hospital or a charity of your choice
. Services provided by Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds, Alabama.