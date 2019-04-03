Mr. Carl M. Ashley, 65, of Ragland, Alabama passed away April 1, 2019 in Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Oberia Ashley; and by his brother, Jimmy Ashley. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ashley; grandchildren, Skylar Pippin and Mason Pippin, great-grandchildren, MaKenzie Pippin and Karson Pippin; nephews, Chris Ashley (Abby) and Matthew Ashley (Natalie); and two great-nieces; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Ashley. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday April 5, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Edwin Talley officiating. Interment will follow at Ragland Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 11:00 - 12:00 at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Carl M. Ashley.
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 3, 2019