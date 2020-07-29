Ms. Carla Denise Harris, 53, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on July 26, 2020 in Ragland. She is survived by her daughter, Jana Jones (Anthony); mother, Barbara Ann Vincent (Corky); brother, Donald Bruce Cox, Jr.; and grandson, Anthony Jones. A graveside service was held at 10:00 am on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kendall Bozeman officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.