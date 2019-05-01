Mrs. Carmen Maria Ratterree, 94, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on April 23, 2019 in Ashville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Ratterree, Jr.; grandson, Shannon Thomas Seay; and two brothers, Joe Gonzalez and Frank Gonzalez. She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Seay (Wendell) of Ashville; granddaughter, Wendy Wallace (Chane) of Ashville; great-granddaughter, Lilli Oppernan of Woodstock, Georgia; sister-in-law, Aida Gonzalez of Tampa, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 10:30 am on Friday April 26, 2019 at Usery Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Jonathan Roberts officiating. Interment followed at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alacare Hospice. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 1, 2019