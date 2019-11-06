Mrs. Carolyn Faye Edwards, 75, of Ragland passed away on October 31, 2019 in Ragland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl J. Edwards, and by two daughters, Bobbie Jo Edwards and Carla Ann Kenyon. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce F. (Mitchell R.) Byars; son, James Dean (Kateland) Edwards; brother-in-law, Paul Holmes; sisters, Judy Hawkins, Marie Thomason, and Polly (Paul) Newton; former son-in-laws, Barry Bunn and Michael Scott Kenyon; grandchildren, Michael R. Bunn, Carl Scott Kenyon, Jennifer R. McCain, and Lisa N. Kenyon; great-grandchildren, Gaige McCain, Sadie Kenyon, Eli Kenyon, Nova Kenyon, Kaiden Kenyon; Bree Juager, and Shooter R. Edwards. The funeral service was held at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Vint Arnold and James Edwards officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 6, 2019