Chalmos E. "Bunk", Perry, age 88, of Leeds, AL passed away on June 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gert and Bertha Perry; brother, John Perry; 2 sisters, Gertie Mae Walker and Shirley Forman. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Moody, served 4 years in the Air Force during the Korean War and retired from the Anniston Army Depot. He graduated from St. Clair County High School in 1944. He is survived by his wife, Betty T. Perry; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services were held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00AM with burial following at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services. Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on June 26, 2019