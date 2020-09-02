Charles Douglas Jones, Jr. "Chuck", age 65 of Leeds, Alabama entered into the glorious presence of his Lord on August 6, 2020. Chuck was born on October 5, 1954 to parents Charles Douglas Jones and Mary John Creel Jones. He was an avid conservationist, loved hunting, fishing, hiking, scuba diving, fed birds and animals, and treasured everything outdoors. Chuck's passion was studying herbs and wild plants. Chuck is survived by his mother Mary John Creel Jones, wife, Dana; son, Patrick; and sister, Diane Seal. Chuck was a strong, committed Christian and loved Jesus with all his heart. The family has requested the services to be private and will be held by the immediate family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store