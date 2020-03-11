Charles Francis (Butch) McNabb, 73 of Lakewells, Florida, passed away February 20, 2020. Mr. McNabb was preceded in death by his parents, James N. & Elvira N. McNabb, a sister, Barbara Hillard, and a brother, Gerald (jerry) McNabb. He is survived by sons, Christopher Charles McNabb (Kyah) of North Carolina, and Dewayne McNabb of Florida, grandchildren, Cailynn, Fantasia, Willow, Soriah, and Tyler as Well as one great grandchild. Sister, Mary (Bootsie) Maddox (Robert), Dot (Peaches) Thrash (David), and Julie Glover (Johnny), brothers, James (Billie) McNabb, and Richard (Peewee) McNabb (Helen) as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Mr. McNabb on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at Good News Gospel Church on Camp Winnataska Road in Pell City, Alabama with burial to follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Leeds, Alabama.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 11, 2020