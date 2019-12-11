Charles Philip Romine, 66, of Leeds died Wednesday, Dec. 4, after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life memorial service was held in his honor Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8, at American Legion Post 107 in Leeds. A native of Birmingham, Charlie attended Fairfield High School and worked in sales and transportation before his recent retirement. Charlie was a hard worker and a loyal fan of Alabama football. "Pops" is already missed by friends and family, especially his six daughters, 12 grandchildren and two great-grands. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry Romine and Claire Wilbanks, and grandparents Clarence Brown and Ora Lee Durham Romine and Ersie Robert and Murrilean Wynn Wilbanks. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Vicki; six daughters, Regina Romine Williams (Dennis), Patricia Romine, Kristy Stewart, and Dawn Romine McCrory (David) of Moody, Amber Romine Winslett (David) of Moody and Jessica Romine of Leeds; 12 grandchildren, Brittani Hardin (Adam), Jasmine Tice (T.J.), Justin Romine (Heather), Jayden Eubanks, Hunter Carroll, and Jordan McCrory, Joe McCrory, Charley Winslett, Katie Winslett, all of Moody, and Emily Turner, Michael Turner and Krystal Turner, all of Leeds; two great- grandchildren, Lane Romine and River Tice. Other survivors include his sisters Jackie Romine Walburn (Frank) and Dreama Romine, step-mother Emily Love Romine and aunt Norma Romine Young.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 11, 2019