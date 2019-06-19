Mr. Charles Robert Hatcher, 82, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on June 13, 2019 in Pell City. Mr. Hatcher served as a meteorologist in the US Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Virginia Faye McClarty Hatcher; and his sisters, Jeanette Gray and Jane Ingram. He is survived by his sisters, Virginia Cook and Debra Forguson; nephews, Wayne (Linda) Cook and Kenneth (Theresa) Cook; and by numerous great and grand nieces and nephews and cousins. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Jacky Connell officiating. Interment followed at Cook Springs Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 19, 2019