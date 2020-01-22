Mr. Charles Virgil "Puddin" Hannah, 76, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on January 19, 2020 in Birmingham. Mr. Hannah was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hannah; mother, Onzell Hannah; sisters Betty Lou Peavey and Judy Phillips; and brothers, Robert Hannah, Jr., Arthur Ray Hannah and James Hannah. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lois Hannah; sons, Charles Ray Hannah and Jamie Hannah; sister, Sue Lawless (Steve); grandchildren, Aundrea Pate (Dustin), Molly Hannah, Scott Hannah (Ashley), and Zach Hannah; great-grandchildren, Oakley Dunaway, Fisher Pate, Ivey Dunaway and Finley Pate; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Lowell Douglas and Bro. Doug Ford officiating. Interment followed at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathan Welch, Jeff Echols, Fred Campbell, Johnny Brothers, Bruce Evans, Lee Morgan and Clay Watts. Honorary Pallbearers were Timothy Davis and Dennis Watts. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 22, 2020