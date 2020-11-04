Mr. Charles W. Mitchell, 80, of Lincoln, Alabama passed away on November 2, 2020. Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Essie Mae Mitchell; sisters Elizabeth Mitchell and Willie Belle Coshatt; and brothers Jessie Clyde Mitchell and Clyde Eugene Mitchell. He is survived by his brothers, Devon MItchell and George Mitchell; niece, Cathy Fernandez (Javier); nephew, Jessie Dean Mitchell; five great-nieces and nephews; and 18 great-great- nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.