Charles W. Roberts, age 86 of Ashville, passed away on April 22, 2020. Charles was born in Gadsden, Alabama on July 21, 1933. He was the son of the late Ellis and Grace Roberts. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sarah; his children, Pam, Tammy, and Brian; sons-in-law, Mickey Hinson, Jerry Payne, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Roberts; and sister, Mary Nell Henry. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Charles was a Veteran and served his country during the Korean War. He was a hard-working man who always provided for his family. Charles was a caring man and never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face. He loved tinkering around the house and was always fixing something! He enjoyed his many trips to the beach with Sarah. He will be missed greatly and by many; however, we have peace knowing he is in a better place.

Published in St. Clair Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
