Mr. Charlie Eugene Brannon, Sr., 86, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on December 12, 2019 in Ragland. He is survived by his wife, Jerry Sue Combs Brannon; son, Charlie E. Brannon, Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher (Vianca) Brannon, Maria (Todd) Heron, Grant (Analisa) Brannon, Matthew (Regina Flynn) Brannon and Gavin Brannon; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Braden, Chloe, Cayden, Cicely, Charlie and Luisa. The Funeral Service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Ragland First Baptist Church with the Rev. Edwin Talley officiating. Interment followed at Box Cemetery. Grandsons served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the members of James D. Truss #515 Masonic Lodge. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 18, 2019