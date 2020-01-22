Mrs. Charlotte Ann Horsley, 73, of Odenville, Alabama passed away on January 15, 2020 in Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Randolph; brothers, Wesley Tripp, Jimmy McDaniel and Bill Tripp. She is survived by her husband, Biddy Horsley; daughter, Lisa Moody (Rodney); sons, Phillip Horsley (Shirley), Jimmy Horsley (Jackie) and David Horsley (Gloria); brothers, Milton, Donald and Raymond Cherry; 15 grandchildren, Eddie, Chris, Nathan, Blake, Bridgett, Bubba, Heather, Dakota, Ryan, April, Autumn, Colton, Zach, Josh and Anna; and 26 great-grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Monday January 20, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Scott Cherry and the Rev. Johnny Gulledge officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 22, 2020