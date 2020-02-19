Mrs. Charlotte Jane Alberty, 76, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on February 11, 2020 in Birmingham. Mrs. Alberty was regular in her attendance at church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Lucille Jones; brothers, Charles, Jerry and Greg Jones; and by her husband, Harry Alberty. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Diane Funderburg and Leah Sims (David); son, Brian Funderburg (Brandy); multiple grandchildren; and numerous great- grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Usery Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Ronnie Isbell officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 19, 2020