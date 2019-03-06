Mrs. Cheryl Kay Wolfe, 58, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on March 3, 2019 in Ashville. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Cox. She is survived by her husband, Charles Wolfe; daughters, Crissy (Jason) Haynes and Cayla Wolfe; mother, Odessia Cox; sisters, Dennie (Jeff) Kiker, Tammy (Paul) Barnes, Amy (Tim) Martin and Stacy (Chad) Gaither; brother, Greg (Amy) Cox; grandchildren, Zech, Trent and Abi Haynes; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City with the Rev. Joe Wise officiating. Interment followed at Mt Zion Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brandon Barnes, Joseph Barnes, Todd Kiker, Cody Gaither, Ryan Martin and Doyle Kay. The family would like to say a special thanks to Jennifer of Gadsden Regional Home Health, Dr. Bredel and the Radiation Oncology Center of UAB, and Terri and the staff of Kirklin Clinic Cancer Center on Acton Road. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 6, 2019