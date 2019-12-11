Chester Lee Smith, 64, of the Holly Springs Community, passed away on December 7, 2019. Mr. Smith attended the Holly Springs Baptist Church. Preceding him in death were his father Nathan Smith and brother Wesley Smith. He is survived by his children Chasaity Smith, Rosemary Miguel (Alex) and Wayne Jones (Heather); grandchildren Briana Smith, Rebecca Bryant, Zack Lincoln, baby Alex Lincoln, Amalia Miguel, Alexandera Miguel, Jr. Miguel and Regino Miguel; siblings Daniel Smith and Donnie Smith; mother Mamie Jo Smith. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home at 1:00 PM with Bro. Calvin Butler officiating. Burial will be in the Deermans Chapel Cemetery in Steele, AL. Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 11, 2019