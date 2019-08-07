Mr. Chris Dockins, 51, of Munford, Alabama passed away on August 4, 2019 in Birmingham, Al. Mr. Dockins is survived by his wife, Sandra Dockins; parents, Larry and Linda Dockins; sons, Corey (Miranda) Dockins, Ty (Ashley) Dockins, and Justin (Haley) Dockins; brother, William "Sherman" (Tammy) Dockins; and granddaughter, Elaine Dockins. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home -Pell City with Bro. Larry Braden officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Riverside, Al. The family requests that everyone dress in casual red and black clothing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to www.NOKIDHUNGRY.org. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 7, 2019