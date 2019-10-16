Christian C. "Kit" Goolsby was born on September 25, 1977 and lost his battle with colon cancer on October 8, 2019 at the young age of 42. Kit graduated from Springville High School in 1997. He played both football and baseball from the 7th grade until he graduated. He was a huge Auburn fan. On May 8, 2004 he married his wife of 15 years, Andrea. On October 10, 2006 Abby, his first daughter was born. On July 10, 2008, Kylie, his second daughter was born. Kit loved his family more than anything in this world. He is survived by his wife, Andrea; his two daughters, Abby and Kylie; his parents Rita and Terry Goolsby; his grandmother, Mary Holder; his aunts, Amy Moore (Scott) and Rene Wood (Bart); his uncle, Scott Roulain (Rita); and many other cousins, close family and friends. Visitation was on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10 am until 11 am at Clearbranch Methodist Church in Argo followed by a memorial service at 11 am. Vaughn Stafford officiated. In lieu of flowers please make donations to his family, his wife Andrea and his daughters, Abby and Kylie.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 16, 2019