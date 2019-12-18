Clara Elizabeth McMurrey, age 80, was born on July 5, 1939 went home to be with the Lord on December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dexter and Clottee Hyatt; two sisters, Eulahah Davis and Mary Jane Henson; her husband, Johnnie McMurrey; and her son, Jesse Whisenant. She is survived by five sisters, Dora Ellen Henderson, Gail Sims, Doris Flemming, Myrtle Hennley, Susan Cash; and one brother, Johnny Hyatt. She is also survived by seven children, Dooley Whisenant, Boyd McMurrey, Diane (Billy) Swindall, William McMurrey, Mary (Bo) Mathis, Johnna Battles, and Sandra (Keith) Kimberly, as well as a multitude of grand and great-grandchildren. Pallbearers were Johnny Hyatt, Curtis Flemming, Neal King, Cody Kimberly, David Cloudus, and Hayden Beardslee. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at noon at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Jonathan Whisenant officiated. Burial was at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

