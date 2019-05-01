Mrs. Clara Mae Smith, 85, of Pell City Alabama passed away on April 25, 2019 in Pell City. She is survived by her son, Michael Smith; sister, Jimmie Sue Hermanson; three grandchildren and eight grandchildren. A Graveside Service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday April 27, 2019 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ives Harris officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 1, 2019