Mr. Clifford Earl Vardaman, 87, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on November 26, 2019 in Pell City. Mr. Vardaman attended Coosa Valley Church of God for many years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and was presented a Purple Heart. He was employed with Pittman Tractor and later Thompson Tractor for many years. He is survived by his wife, Earline Barber Vardaman; daughters, Mary Smith and Martha Flowers, both of Pell City; five grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service was held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at St Clair Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Andy Lambert officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 4, 2019