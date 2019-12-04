St. Clair Times

Clifford Earl Vardaman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Earl Vardaman.
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Clifford Earl Vardaman, 87, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on November 26, 2019 in Pell City. Mr. Vardaman attended Coosa Valley Church of God for many years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and was presented a Purple Heart. He was employed with Pittman Tractor and later Thompson Tractor for many years. He is survived by his wife, Earline Barber Vardaman; daughters, Mary Smith and Martha Flowers, both of Pell City; five grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service was held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at St Clair Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Andy Lambert officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 4, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Purple Heart bullet Korean War bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.