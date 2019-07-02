Clyde Gene O'Barr, age 81, of Leeds, AL passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Myra O'Barr. Mr. O'Barr is survived by his sons, Steven O'Barr (Mary Anne), Tommy O'Barr, Gregory O'Barr (Miranda) and Kerry O'Barr (Shannon); grandchildren, Christopher O'Barr, Britney Dodge (John), Molly O'Barr and Jordan O'Barr and great grandchildren, Ciera, Patricia, Kayden and Jaxon. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Chapel beginning at 2:30PM with burial following at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services. Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on July 2, 2019