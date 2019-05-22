St. Clair Times

Mrs. Crystal Lynn Tindle, 33, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on May 13, 2019 in Birmingham. Mrs. Tindle was a member of Harvest Center Church. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Gilliam. She is survived by her husband, Adam Lamar Tindle; son, Ethan Tindle; parents, Darlene Robinson and Rusty Gilliam; sisters, Jackie Cromer, Jessie Macon and Courtney Macon; brothers, Josh Macon and Casey Cain. The funeral service was held at 3:00 pm on Sunday May 19, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Paul Lett officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harvest Center Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 22, 2019
