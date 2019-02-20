Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Crystinia Mariah "Hinton" King. View Sign

Mrs. Crystinia Mariah Hinton King of Ashville left this world behind to gain her angel wings on February 14, 2019. Funeral Service was held at 1 P.M. on Monday at the Morgan Funeral Chapel. Chaplain Billy Reynolds officiated. Graveside service and interment followed at Ashville Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory directed. Crystinia was a graduate of Ashville High School, Class of 2010 and a lifelong resident of the Ashville community. She served in the Pinedale Volunteer Fire Department, where she had also been named as Rescue Chief. Crystinia was so many things to so many people- a devoted stay-at-home mom to her beloved son, Jerzy aka "Taterbug"; a beloved wife, daughter, sister, friend; a fun loving country girl; and a sweet soul that never met a stranger. She was happiest outside- riding with the windows down to enjoy the breeze or soaking up the sunshine- and always up for spending a day riding four-wheelers or going camping. Those preceding her in passing include; Grandfather in law, Gerald King; grandparents, Onell & Matha Hinton; cousin, Mariah Densmore; uncle, Billy Powell; and beloved grandfather, Bill Powell ("Twinkletoes" will join you in Heaven). Crystinia leaves behind; Husband, Joshua J. King. Son, Joshua Jerzy King. Father, Joey Hinton, Sr.. Mother, Shirley Powell Hinton Brothers, Brandon Fugatt (Miranda) and Joey Hinton, Jr. Brother in law, Jacob James King (Ashley). Sisters in law, Christy Hinton, Ashley King and Nicole King. Grandmother, Mary Powell. Grandparents in law, Papaw Scooter and Granny Bell. Mother in law & Father in law, Kevin L. King & Della S. Earp. Nieces, Lexie, Gabby, Ada Mae, Riley and Rosie. Nephews, Brandon, Jr., Brayden, Mason, Riley, Grayson, Jaxton and Jentry. Special friends- Joycie, Ashley Hall, Kasie, Candance, Shawna and Kayla. Along with many, many more loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends served as pallbearers. Special thanks are extended to the nurses, doctors and staff of UAB Hospital for your compassionate care. Thanks also to our loving community in Ashville/Pinedale, Alabama for the outpouring of support you've given us during this difficult time- from the food to the prayers, your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten. Mrs. Crystinia Mariah Hinton King of Ashville left this world behind to gain her angel wings on February 14, 2019. Funeral Service was held at 1 P.M. on Monday at the Morgan Funeral Chapel. Chaplain Billy Reynolds officiated. Graveside service and interment followed at Ashville Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory directed. Crystinia was a graduate of Ashville High School, Class of 2010 and a lifelong resident of the Ashville community. She served in the Pinedale Volunteer Fire Department, where she had also been named as Rescue Chief. Crystinia was so many things to so many people- a devoted stay-at-home mom to her beloved son, Jerzy aka "Taterbug"; a beloved wife, daughter, sister, friend; a fun loving country girl; and a sweet soul that never met a stranger. She was happiest outside- riding with the windows down to enjoy the breeze or soaking up the sunshine- and always up for spending a day riding four-wheelers or going camping. Those preceding her in passing include; Grandfather in law, Gerald King; grandparents, Onell & Matha Hinton; cousin, Mariah Densmore; uncle, Billy Powell; and beloved grandfather, Bill Powell ("Twinkletoes" will join you in Heaven). Crystinia leaves behind; Husband, Joshua J. King. Son, Joshua Jerzy King. Father, Joey Hinton, Sr.. Mother, Shirley Powell Hinton Brothers, Brandon Fugatt (Miranda) and Joey Hinton, Jr. Brother in law, Jacob James King (Ashley). Sisters in law, Christy Hinton, Ashley King and Nicole King. Grandmother, Mary Powell. Grandparents in law, Papaw Scooter and Granny Bell. Mother in law & Father in law, Kevin L. King & Della S. Earp. Nieces, Lexie, Gabby, Ada Mae, Riley and Rosie. Nephews, Brandon, Jr., Brayden, Mason, Riley, Grayson, Jaxton and Jentry. Special friends- Joycie, Ashley Hall, Kasie, Candance, Shawna and Kayla. Along with many, many more loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends served as pallbearers. Special thanks are extended to the nurses, doctors and staff of UAB Hospital for your compassionate care. Thanks also to our loving community in Ashville/Pinedale, Alabama for the outpouring of support you've given us during this difficult time- from the food to the prayers, your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten. Funeral Home Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE

Attalla , AL 35954

(256) 538-7834 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Clair Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close