Cynthia "Cindy" Batson, age 49, of Odenville went to be with her Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend to all she knew. She loved swimming with her family and friends and going to the Smokey Mountains. She is preceded in death by her father, Reuben Colley; 2 sisters, Brenda Lee and Linda Lou Colley. She is survived by her husband, Jessie Batson, her children, Jessica and Brian Batson; her mother, Linda Colley; 2 brothers, Michael (Johnnie) Edwards and Steven (Kelly) Edwards; a step sister, Shawn Edwards several aunts, uncles, nieces nephews and many friends. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 11 am until 1 pm at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm. Burial will follow at New Lebanon Cemetery with Bro. Ben Vernon officiating.