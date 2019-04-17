Cynthia Diane Gann went to heaven to be with her daughter Jamie Deanna on April 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Deanna Gulledge, grandparents, Sugar Pop and Grandmother (T.C. and Hazel Church) and Grandpa and Grandma Gann (Jesse and Juanita Gann). She is survived by her loving parents James and Diane Gann, her very special friend Orville Patterson, Uncle & Aunt Eddie and Teresa Church, cousins, Justin and Callie Church and Rachel Duck, sister, Tina Gann Fuller, brothers, Tim and Jeff Gann. She also leaves a host of cousin and friends. Cindy was a very compassionate and loving person. She was absolutely the best gift from God to her parents. We will miss you every moment until we meet again. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 17, 2019