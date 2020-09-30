Mr. Dale Keith Darden, 60, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on September 11, 2020 in Pell City. Mr. Darden was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by Harvey Darden and Carl Talley. He is survived by his wife, Mary Darden; daughters, Shay Darden, Amanda Cook (Kendrick), Brittney Wolfe and Gracen Gibbs (Chase); sons, Chuck Golden (Ashley) and Keith Darden (Bridgette); mother, Sara Y. Talley; sisters, Kathy Jackson (Hoyt) and Kay Cox (Beaver); brother, Rodger Darden (Annette); and nine grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Ives Harris and B.J. Isbell officiating. Interment followed at Dunnavant Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
