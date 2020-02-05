Dallas "Doug" Jackson, age 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 29th. 2020. He was a longtime resident of Moody, AL. faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church and Raceway Ministries. He served 22 years in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He umpired baseball, softball or coached for 42 years. He started the very first organized Umpires Association in Moody; Ball Rock Umpires. Dallas was a proud graduate of the Class of 1960, Dillon High School, in SC. Where many lifelong, much loved and cherished friendships were made. He was born April 30, 1942, the son of Grady and Essie Jackson of Dillon, SC. He was proceeded in death by his parents. As well as his wife Trudy "Nana" Jackson and his sisters Iris L. Jackson and Juanita Jackson Blanton. Mr. Jackson is survived by his daughters Kim Bostick (Marty) of Moody and Andrea Jackson (Tom) of Navarre Beach, FL. Grandchildren Sandi Prestidge (Anthony), Dallas Bostick (Julyssa) and Andrew Bostick. Great-grandsons Jason, Grady and Zachary. As well as a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held and directed at Kilgore Funeral Home in Leeds. Brad Tollison officiated. We welcomed family and friends on Feb. 2, 2020 - 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Mr. Jackson's life. Mr. Jackson was laid to rest on Feb. 3, 2020; 2 p.m. at the National Cemetery in 3133 Hwy 119, Montevallo, AL 35115. Pallbearers: Marty Bostick, Dallas Bostick, Jonathan Clark , Colby Carpenter, Cole Truelove, Harold Oliver. Honorary Pallbearer: Andrew Bostick. The family appreciates the love and care given to Mr. Jackson and his family by the nurses and staff from Village at Cook Springs and Kindred Hospice.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 5, 2020