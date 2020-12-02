Graveside service for Dan Bowie, age 95, will be held Friday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. Mr. Bowie passed away November 29, 2020. He is survived by his son, Gerald (Rebecca) Bowie; grandchildren, Jeremy Bowie, Karnecia Bowie, Gerald Welton Walls, Sr.; 3 great-grandchildren, Jade Perez, Brayleigh Reese Walls; Gerald Welton Walls, Jr., brother, Henry D. Bowie; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.