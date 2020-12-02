1/
Dan Bowie
Graveside service for Dan Bowie, age 95, will be held Friday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. Mr. Bowie passed away November 29, 2020. He is survived by his son, Gerald (Rebecca) Bowie; grandchildren, Jeremy Bowie, Karnecia Bowie, Gerald Welton Walls, Sr.; 3 great-grandchildren, Jade Perez, Brayleigh Reese Walls; Gerald Welton Walls, Jr., brother, Henry D. Bowie; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.

Published in St. Clair Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
