Daniel Jacob Schall
Daniel Jacob Schall, 23, passed away September 27, 2020. The family received friends on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service was Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00PM in the Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Schall was Baptist by faith and attended Restoration Church of Ragland. He was a member of New London Volunteer Fire Department, the 2015 State Champion BMX Bicycle Rider and he loved to hunt, fish, and stroll around town. Mr. Schall is preceded in death by his father, William L. Smith, Jr; his older brother William L. Smith, III; his nana, Bettye Shall and his uncle, John P. Schall. He is survived by his mother, Crystal Schall; grandfather; Jacob Schall; sister, Ruby L. Smith; brother, J.D. Schall (Kathryn) niece; Shelby Jo Schall; nephews; John David Schall; Clayton Lewis Schall and many other nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were J.D. Schall, Brian Bunt, Jessie Bunt, Crimson Haynes, B.J. Castleberry, O.Z. Smith. Talladega Funeral Home directed the service.

Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
October 3, 2020
My bother Daniel was loving and a great brother a sister couldn't ask for better
Ruby smith
Sister
