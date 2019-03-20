Mr. Daniel Lee Rodgers, 39, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on March 18, 2019 in Pell City. Mr. Rodgers was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Gail Rodgers. He is survived by his wife, Stacey Barksdale Rodgers; daughters, Ameliah, Madalin, Talulah, and Sophia Rodgers; father, Stewart Rodgers; sister, Suzanne Rodgers Gordon; and brother, Arthur Rodgers. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 20, 2019