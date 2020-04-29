St. Clair Times

Danny Joe "Radar" Dollar

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Joe "Radar" Dollar.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL
35094
(205)-699-3181
Obituary
Send Flowers

Graveside Service for Danny Joe "Radar" Dollar, age 67, was held Wednesday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Popes Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Dollar passed away April 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Hazel Adams and Onnie and Vida Dollar; his parents, Joe E. Dollar and Vaudine Whitten and stepfather, Ross Whitten. He is survived by 2 sisters, Connie Brand and Paula Whitten Manning (Terry); 2 nieces, Elizabeth Brand and Cathleen Hackett (Kyle). Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Leeds, AL   (205) 699-3181
funeral home direction icon