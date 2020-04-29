Graveside Service for Danny Joe "Radar" Dollar, age 67, was held Wednesday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Popes Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Dollar passed away April 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Hazel Adams and Onnie and Vida Dollar; his parents, Joe E. Dollar and Vaudine Whitten and stepfather, Ross Whitten. He is survived by 2 sisters, Connie Brand and Paula Whitten Manning (Terry); 2 nieces, Elizabeth Brand and Cathleen Hackett (Kyle). Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 29, 2020