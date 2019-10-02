St. Clair Times

Danny N. Parks (1947 - 2019)
Obituary
Danny N. Parks, age 72, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Parks; 5 children, Danny Jr & Jane, Sonya & Ron, Rebecca; 7 grandchildren, Cody & Jesslyn, Reaghan & Nicholas, Jeremy, Ryan & Deanna; 5 step-grandchildren, Steven & Lisa, Jeffrey & Lauren, Jeremy Curtis; 3 step-great-grandchildren, Colton, Alvie, Peyton. Condolences may be offered to the Parks family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 2, 2019
