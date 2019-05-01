Mr. Danny Wayne Gurley, 63, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on April 28, 2019 in Birmingham. Mr. Gurley was a graduate of Gadsden State Community College. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Jean Gurley; and his brother, Tim Gurley. He is survived by his daughters, Heather Smith and April Jordan; sons, Dan Gurley, Anthony Price and Adam Price; sisters, Cindy Rawson and Angela Black; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday May 3, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. The family will receive friends Friday from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 1, 2019