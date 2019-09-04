Darrell Lloyd Cobbs, age 78, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home in Springville, AL. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Leigh Cobbs; children, Paula Salter (Connery) and Vanessa Richardson; grandchildren Hunter and Luke Richardson, Nathanael and Hannah Salter; siblings, Ronnie (Faye) Cobbs of Vinemont, Delone (Judy) Cobbs of Vinemont, and Brenda (Ronald) Childers of Eva. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Prudie Cobbs, brothers Donald Ray Cobbs and Steve Cobbs, sister Nelda Nelson and son-in-law Jack Richardson. Darrell was born on March 17, 1941 in Morgan County to Earl and Prudie Cobbs. He graduated from Eva High School in 1958 and shortly afterwards began his lifelong career working for the State of Alabama Highway Department. He married the love of his life Leigh Cobbs in 1960 and over the next 6 years had 2 daughters and established residence in Gardendale, AL. Darrell continued to work for the State of Alabama as a civil engineer and retired after 39 years of service. Darrell and Leigh moved to Springville, AL in 2000 to enjoy his retirement and time with their 4 grandchildren. Darrell was known for being an avid gardener and a talented handyman with a love for fishing and woodworking and a heart to help any neighbor in their time of need. As a deacon and a clerk at Vestavia Primitive Baptist Church for many years, Darrell enjoyed leading singing and close fellowship with his church family. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville. Elder Sam Bryant, pastor of Vestavia Primitive Baptist Church, officiated the service with prayer by Elder Ernie Stump. Graveside services followed. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for the excellent care provided for Darrell with a special thank you to Rachel and Brittany for their extra support.