Daryl Lynn Cook

Daryl Lynn Cook, age 60 of Odenville, passed away Sunday, April 7th at his residence. Funeral services were held at 3:PM Wednesday, April 10th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Scott Hosey officiating; burial followed in Sand Rock Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 3:PM Wednesday, at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Aurelia Ann White; son, Daniel Philip Cook of Hoover; parents, Philip & Biddie Cook of Sand Rock. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Cook. Mr. Cook was a native of Michigan, was a mechanical engineer and was of the Baptist faith. Perry Funeral Home Directed. www.perryfuneral.net
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 10, 2019
