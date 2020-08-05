1/1
David "D.L." Wood
Funeral Service for David "D.L." Wood, age 65, was held Monday, August 3 at 3:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Church. Interment followed at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Wood passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Wood, Sr.; brother, Gerald Wood Jr.; sister, Faith Wright. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Milam Wood; daughter, Erin W. Daiker; grandson, Harvel Lee Rees Daiker; mother, Alice Ragsdale; sister, Judy Gospodareck; 3 brothers, Richard Wood, Bobby Wood, Henry Wood. Retired from American Cast Iron Pipe (ACIPCO). Member of Victory Christian Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.

Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

