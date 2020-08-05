Funeral Service for David "D.L." Wood, age 65, was held Monday, August 3 at 3:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Church. Interment followed at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Wood passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Wood, Sr.; brother, Gerald Wood Jr.; sister, Faith Wright. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Milam Wood; daughter, Erin W. Daiker; grandson, Harvel Lee Rees Daiker; mother, Alice Ragsdale; sister, Judy Gospodareck; 3 brothers, Richard Wood, Bobby Wood, Henry Wood. Retired from American Cast Iron Pipe (ACIPCO). Member of Victory Christian Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.