St. Clair Times

David Lee Meeks

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Meeks.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL
35094
(205)-699-3181
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Service for David Lee Meeks, age 80, was held Tuesday, February 4 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Mr. Meeks passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lou Meeks. He is survived by 2 daughters, Davina (Craig) Blaylock, SueAnn (David) Robinson; grandchildren, Joey (Rebecca) Lee, Tiffany (Danny) Frazier, Andrew (Angela) Campbell, Timothy Campbell, Matthew Blaylock, Nicholas Blaylock; great-grandchildren, Mykah Lee, Mason Lee, Maddyx Lee, Emma Frazier, Avery Frazier, Kayleigh Campbell, Charlie Campbell, Reiley Hallmark, Mason Smith; brother, James Meeks; brother-in-law, Jimmy Roy (Polly) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Christine Meeks, Brenda Johnson; caregiver, Leann Menefee. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Noah's Children, St. Mary's Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road Suite 409, Richmond, VA 23226 in honor of Lee's great-grandson, Avery Frazier. Condolences may be offered to the Meeks family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 5, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Leeds, AL   (205) 699-3181
funeral home direction icon