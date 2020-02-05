Funeral Service for David Lee Meeks, age 80, was held Tuesday, February 4 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Mr. Meeks passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lou Meeks. He is survived by 2 daughters, Davina (Craig) Blaylock, SueAnn (David) Robinson; grandchildren, Joey (Rebecca) Lee, Tiffany (Danny) Frazier, Andrew (Angela) Campbell, Timothy Campbell, Matthew Blaylock, Nicholas Blaylock; great-grandchildren, Mykah Lee, Mason Lee, Maddyx Lee, Emma Frazier, Avery Frazier, Kayleigh Campbell, Charlie Campbell, Reiley Hallmark, Mason Smith; brother, James Meeks; brother-in-law, Jimmy Roy (Polly) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Christine Meeks, Brenda Johnson; caregiver, Leann Menefee. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Noah's Children, St. Mary's Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road Suite 409, Richmond, VA 23226 in honor of Lee's great-grandson, Avery Frazier. Condolences may be offered to the Meeks family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 5, 2020