David Lovejoy
David Lovejoy, age 70, of Argo, Alabama passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was raised in YMCA's Camp Cosby off Old Springville Road. David loved music, hunting, fishing and was a Master Plumber and contractor working in various construction projects around St. Clair County and the Birmingham area. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Reece and his parents, Sim and Lucille Lovejoy. He is survived by his brother, Lyman Lovejoy; partner in life, Judy Cole; children, John David Lovejoy and Kelli Thomason (Billy); grandchildren, Tyler Thomason, Katherine "Katy" Thomason, Aline Belle Watson, Jay Reddick Lovejoy; great-grandchildren, Atlas, Emilia and Parker Thomason; his beloved pets, Abby, Ace and Diva Lovejoy and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. The family received friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service was at 2:00 PM at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville, Alabama.

Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home
5360 Deerfoot Prkwy
Trussville, AL 35173
(205) 655-3444
