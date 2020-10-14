Mr. David Ray Harrell, 75, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on October 10, 2020. Mr. Harrell was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He loved Drag Racing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Harrell. He is survived by his daughters, Krystal Harrell, Katrina Morgan (Shane) and Gracie Harrell: sons, David Ray Harrell, Jr. and Daniel Paul Harrell; brothers, Charlie Harrell (Martha), Oscar Harrell (Rhonda) and Kenneth Harrell (Jorene); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Morgan, Storm Morgan, Carson Harrell and Ray Harrell; and a great-grandchild, Daxtyn McKay. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Wayne Arnold and Bro. Joe Nix officiating. Interment followed at Fairview Baptist Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
