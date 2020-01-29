Mr. David Wayne Simmons, 71, of Leeds, Alabama passed away on January 22, 2020. Wayne was born to parents Fred and Edith Simmons on August 30th, 1948 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was the middle child of 5 children. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Jean Simmons; Sons- Mason (Jacklyn) grandson Dean; Neal (Moriah); Ryan (Michelle) grandsons Aiden and Ethan; Daughter- Tonya (Jason) granddaughters Autumn and Vanna. A Memorial will be held Saturday, February 1st at 11am at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church 2617 Eastern Valley Road, Leeds, AL 35094. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church would be appreciated.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 29, 2020