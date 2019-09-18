Funeral Services for Mr. David Wayne White, 70, of Ashville, were Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Piney Grove Church, with the burial following in the adjoining cemetery. Mr. White is preceded in death by his parents, Lindsay and Stella White; his first wife, Faye White; two brothers, Hulon and Ricky White; and a grandson, Christian Tallent. Survivors include his wife, Linda Franklin White; two sons, David Alfie White and Greg White; one step-son, Christopher Franklin; three step-daughters, Stephanie Tallent, Elizabeth Self and Christi Franklin; one brother, Roger White; three sisters, Cheryl Densmore, Kathy Beatty, Vaneta Clark; twenty grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is retired from the United Chair in Leeds. Pallbearers were Robert Tallent, Matthew Self, Chad Fowler, Jody Alverson, Jr., Blake, Ian, Reed, Seth White. Online condolences may be made to the White family at www.kilgroefh.com. Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 18, 2019