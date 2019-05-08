St. Clair Times

Ms. Debra Darlene Oveson

Ms. Debra Darlene Oveson, 60, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on May 3, 2019 in Pell City. She is survived by her spouse, Charles Cooley, daughters, Toka Cobern (Harold), Cathy Lanphere (Chris) and April Barker (Wade); stepson, John Giles (Kristin); grandchildren, Wesley Cobern, Emily Cobern, Emily Cobern, Andrew Cobern, Haleigh Lanphere, Daniel Barker, Alexandria Barker, Lillian Barker and Benjamin Barker; three brothers and two sisters. The Memorial Service was held at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Eden Westside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jacky Connell officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
