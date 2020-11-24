1/
Dennis Wade Elkins
Dennis Wade Elkins was born on October 29, 1951, and passed away on November 16, 2020, and is under the care of Kilgroe Funeral Home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Elkins and Elizabeth Melton. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Suzanne Elkins; daughters, Aimee Murray, Diane Merritt, and Dee Elkins; brothers, Danny (Patsy) Elkins, Bobby (Nancy) Elkins and Benny Elkins; grandchildren, Jackson Elkins, Levi Finney, Kaison Merritt, Hugh Benefield, Caleb Benefield, and Sara Murray. Dennis was a hardworking man, great father, loyal husband of 41 years the best pawpaw ever, and a loving friend to all he met. A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Forest Crest Cemetery.

Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
2056993181
