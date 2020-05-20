Diane Lokey Lee Burchfield
Mrs. Diane Lokey Lee Burchfield, 71, of Riverside, Alabama passed away on May 16, 2020 in Riverside. Mrs. Burchfield attended New Life Assembly of God. She was an avid fisherman and loved her animals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mable Lokey, and her stepdaughter, Amie Ponder. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Burchfield; daughters, Monica Lee Reynolds (Jeff) and April Lee Taylor (Chris); stepson, Kenneth Lee Burchfield, Jr.; grandchildren, Morgan, Katlyn, Ivy, Avery, Taylor, Shelby and Peyton. The funeral service was held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Michael Andrews officiating. Interment followed at Sulpher Springs Cemetery in Trussville. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
